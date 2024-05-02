The caveat you need to know while reading the GST ‘record’ in April

How have collections grown in the last few years?

They have been robust, rising as much as 30% in FY22, 21% in FY23 and 12% in FY24. Much of the rise in FY22 and FY23 was due to high inflation and a low base effect, given the drop during the pandemic. Nevertheless, the rise in collections outpaced nominal GDP growth in both those years. This momentum slowed down in FY24, and the growth was only marginally better than the 9% nominal GDP growth estimated for the year.