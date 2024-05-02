Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / The caveat you need to know while reading the GST ‘record’ in April

The caveat you need to know while reading the GST ‘record’ in April

Pragya Srivastava

  • GST collections spike in the first month of a fiscal year, but this spike is short-lived. The year-on-year growth is a better measure.

The monthly GST data has often been used as a barometer of how well the economy is performing. But the April data may not be so straightforward. (Image: Pixabay)

Goods and services tax (GST) collections hit a record 2.1 trillion in April, according to data released by the finance ministry on 1 May. The monthly GST data has often been used as a barometer of how well the economy is performing. But the April data may not be so straightforward.

Goods and services tax (GST) collections hit a record 2.1 trillion in April, according to data released by the finance ministry on 1 May. The monthly GST data has often been used as a barometer of how well the economy is performing. But the April data may not be so straightforward.

Indeed, the collections in April were the highest since the implementation of the indirect tax regime in 2017. But it’s important to remember that the April data is for transactions that took place in March, which usually benefit from high year-end economic activity and compliance-related measures. This spike tends to be short-lived, and collections in the rest of the year tend to be sharply lower.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Indeed, the collections in April were the highest since the implementation of the indirect tax regime in 2017. But it’s important to remember that the April data is for transactions that took place in March, which usually benefit from high year-end economic activity and compliance-related measures. This spike tends to be short-lived, and collections in the rest of the year tend to be sharply lower.

In FY23, after hitting 1.68 trillion in April, the GST mop-up remained in the 1.4-1.5 trillion range, and was 1.6 trillion in March 2023. In FY24, after hitting 1.87 trillion in April, the collections averaged 1.66 trillion in the rest of the 11 months, with a high of 1.78 trillion in March 2024.

A better metric is year-on-year growth, which was 12.4%, better than the 11.5% growth in March 2024.

How have collections grown in the last few years?

They have been robust, rising as much as 30% in FY22, 21% in FY23 and 12% in FY24. Much of the rise in FY22 and FY23 was due to high inflation and a low base effect, given the drop during the pandemic. Nevertheless, the rise in collections outpaced nominal GDP growth in both those years. This momentum slowed down in FY24, and the growth was only marginally better than the 9% nominal GDP growth estimated for the year.

GST collections are measured at current prices, which include the impact of inflation. Retail inflation in FY24 was 5.4%, down from 6.7% in FY23. Wholesale prices declined by 0.7% in FY24, following a 9.4% inflation in FY23. This has been one reason behind the slowdown in the momentum of GST collections.

Also Read: What will the rising mercury this summer do to Indian inflation?

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.