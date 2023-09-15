The Chinese are working more hours than ever

Low as it may seem to netizens, the average weekly number of hours worked is the highest it has been since the statistics bureau began including the data in its annual round-up more than 20 years ago. In 2018 it started including the number in its monthly round-up, too. There was a big dip at the start of the pandemic. But for most of the past five years, the number has been increasing (see chart ).

