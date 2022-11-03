The consequences of America’s war on prices

The federal funds rate is the interest rate at which banks lend money to other banks on an overnight basis. By raising this rate, the Fed tries to push up short to mid-term rates in the economy. The idea is to make borrowing expensive for both consumers as well as firms. At higher interest rates, consumers are less likely to borrow and spend money. Also, with rates on savings rising, consumers are likely to postpone consumption. This helps rein in demand and less money chases goods and services; in the process, the rate of price rise or inflation comes down. Retail inflation in the US has been over 8% since March.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}