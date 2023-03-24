The Country Behind the $100,000,000,000,000 Bill Hits a New Stage of Dysfunction

Simbisa’s vouchers have serial numbers and are replaced every six months to avoid their getting too worn out. Although they lack the safety features of bank notes, Mr. Meares says he’s not aware of any attempts to forge the chits, which only come in $0.25 and $0.50. “We’re not going to accept more than $3 or $4 worth of vouchers from you," he said. “It’s not worth it."