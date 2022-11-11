The cure? Cut taxes and spending

The U.S. should heed that advice as well. Mr. Biden says “in our bones, we know democracy is at risk" but nevertheless he turbocharges spending—bucket handle lifting. The Biden administration is pro-union, a tax on consumers. It killed pipelines and energy exploration, raising energy costs. It has forgiven student loans, which means tuition is going up. Its Inflation Reduction Act is filled with green pork and healthcare tax credits. It set minimum corporate taxes of 15% for big corporations that will be passed along to consumers. And a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks. And 87,000 new IRS agents to shake down the American middle class. Democracy is fine; I’d say the economy is at risk.

