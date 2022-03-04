The curious case of India’s retail transportation fuel prices

Crude oil prices do not seem to be calming down anytime soon in the near term with Brent touching a high of $119.84 per barrel on Thursday, the highest level since 2013. The prices since then have declined, with the May contract of Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was trading at $112.16 higher by 1.54% from its previous close. The April contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on NYMEX rose 2% to $109.82 per barrel at the time of writing this story on hopes of a nuclear deal between the US and Iran. The conflict has helped see oil prices see quite a turn-around after WTI prices had turned negative in a first, when most of the world was under coronavirus lockdowns. If the supplies remain disrupted, a recent report by JP Morgan said that prices of Brent may touch $185 per barrel by the end of 2022.

