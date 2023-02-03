The decline of the nice-to-have economy

Even some companies that you might think would see a resurgence with the return to offices and normal life have been hammered by declining faith of investors and their collective reprioritization of profitability over growth. The valuation of Stitch Fix, an online personal-styling service that delivers clothes, is down more than 95% since its peak in early 2021. Its CEO has stepped down, and it recently announced it will cut 20% of its salaried workforce. In line with consumers reprioritizing their spending, the company has projected that the number of active clients will decline for the second fiscal year in a row.