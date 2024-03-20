The depth of India’s water crisis, explained in charts

Summer is yet to fully set in, but taps in India’s tech capital Bengaluru are running dry. Coming on the back of Karnataka’s worst drought in over four decades, the current crisis shows us what could be in store for the rest of the country—in the immediate future for some parts, and in the foreseeable future for others—as water remains a precious and scarce commodity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a hotter and drier summer this year due to the El Niño effect. Ahead of World Water Day on 22 March, we take a look at India's water crisis in charts.