The dichotomies that define India’s rural jobs promise
SummarySpending on MGNREGS is likely to have overshot the budget by a massive 43% in 2023-24. The conservative budgeting by the Centre year after year has the potential to delay wage payments—and break several promises along the way.
The ruling party’s poll pitch has relied on several planks, one of them being welfare. A new Plain Facts series, starting today, will assess the government’s progress on four key welfare schemes using granular data on beneficiaries put out by the relevant ministries. Part 1 looks at the world’s largest jobs programme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).