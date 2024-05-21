The dichotomies that define India’s rural jobs promise

A frugal budget estimate signifies hope that the jobs market will stay afloat; an elevated final bill shows that distress found its way. Since its launch in 2006, the MGNREGS has come to be a proxy for rural distress: When more Indians seek work under this last-resort scheme, as they did in 2020-21, it could mean access to fewer jobs otherwise. About 84% of states were still reporting more work being done under MGNREGS in 2023-24 as compared to the last pre-covid year, a Mint analysis showed.