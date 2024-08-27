The disconcerting signal behind China’s epic bond rally

In recent weeks, bond traders have been piling into the perceived safety of Chinese government bonds, driving an epic buying spree that has pushed yields on the benchmark 10-year note, which move inversely to prices, to record lows.

The rally has elicited an unusual response from China’s central bank, which is responsible for managing the state treasury and maintaining financial stability: Stop buying these notes.

The tug of war has nonetheless persisted, turning an uncomfortable spotlight on some of the ingredients that economists say are fueling demand for the bonds: waning confidence in Chinese economic growth, and a lack of attractive investment options in a country where real-estate prices and stocks are both taking a beating.

The People’s Bank of China says it is worried that a sudden reversal of the bond rally could incur steep losses for smaller lenders snapping up the notes, a kind of Chinese rerun of last year’s Silicon Valley Bank debacle in the U.S.

But economists say those concerns are overblown, and suspect the real reason for authorities’ displeasure is the message underpinning the fervor for the government bonds: a lack of confidence in China’s economic growth—a posture that grates against Beijing’s boosterish view that the country’s economic ascent is unstoppable.

Worse still, say economists, is that such gloomy prognostications can become hard to unstick, eating into consumers’ willingness to spend rather than save and hurting businesses’ enthusiasm to hire and invest.

Already, consumer confidence is in the doldrums and private-sector investment is weak. Consumer-price inflation is hovering close to zero, a sign of feeble spending and industrial excess. By trying to arrest the slide in long-term bond yields, the central bank is seeking to dispel some of the deflationary angst surrounding China’s economy, economists say—though they stress such tinkering is no substitute for higher government spending and other measures that would boost growth.

“What we are trying to avoid here is a Japan-style lost decade," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privée.

Consumers and some rural commercial banks have been enthusiastically buying long-tenor Chinese government bonds since early 2023. Investors’ newfound enthusiasm for a traditionally boring asset class drove yields on 10-year Chinese sovereign bonds to 2.1% in early August, a record low.

Now, the PBOC says a bubble may be forming. Yields are now “significantly deviating from reasonable core levels," and financial risks are increasing, the central bank said in August. It said it planned to stress test firms’ financial resilience in the event of a rapid rise in interest rates.

One worry is that some smaller regional banks could be left nursing big losses on their swelling bond portfolios when interest rates in China eventually rise, potentially triggering a banking crisis. A similar sequence of events played out in the U.S. last year, felling Silicon Valley Bank, which suffered a run on deposits after rising interest rates crushed the value of its bondholdings.

In China, investment gains from government bonds now make up a large chunk of profits for some smaller city-level commercial banks, according to their half-year reports. At Jiangsu Kunshan Rural Commercial Bank, for instance, government-bond investments jumped from $2.9 billion at the end of 2022 to $5.3 billion by the end of 2023, according to its annual reports.

Individual investors have also been piling into bonds. Assets in China’s bond funds grew 39% from the beginning of 2023 to mid-August this year, according to data compiled by financial-data provider Wind. Bond funds now account for 35% of all Chinese fund assets, compared with 9.2% for stock funds. Money-market funds continue to be the biggest category, taking up 43%.

For the average Chinese investor, bonds are a hot investment now because there are precious few other places to park their money. China’s property sector—where they used to squirrel away most of their wealth—is in a downward spiral. China’s stock market is on track for a fourth straight yearly decline. The country’s strict capital controls mean that investors can’t invest much in securities overseas, and Chinese banks are slashing deposit rates to salvage their own shrinking profitability.

“It leaves households with very limited options to invest their money," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie.

Since the beginning of July, the central bank has taken dramatic steps to stem the bond-market frenzy. On July 1, it said it would borrow government bonds from primary dealers and sell them into the market to calm the rally.

But after a week of cooling down, investors began piling back into 10-year government bonds. Yields on 10-year sovereign bonds dropped from 2.29% at the close of July 8 to 2.12% on Aug. 1, indicating a surge in prices.

During a multiday battle between the Chinese central bank and bond traders in early August, large commercial banks were told to sell their sovereign bondholdings in bulk. But any excess supply was quickly gobbled up by smaller rural commercial banks, keeping yields low.

Then, on Aug. 7, the Chinese interbank regulator named and shamed four rural commercial banks in the eastern province of Jiangsu, including Kunshan Bank, saying that the banks were suspected of manipulating government bond prices in the secondary market.

Meanwhile, by Friday, more than 1,300 Chinese funds with a mandate to invest in medium- and long-term bonds were no longer accepting subscriptions or were imposing quotas on how much investors could buy, according to Wind. These funds were among the most popular investment options for Chinese individual investors.

Last week, 10-year China government bond yields declined at a milder pace, stabilizing at 2.15% on Friday—just off its record low. Yields barely moved on Monday.

For some economists, the central bank’s anxiety over low bond yields is a puzzle. Low long-term borrowing costs are exactly the kind of medicine that central banks usually prescribe when they are seeking to rev up growth and generate faster inflation, both of which economists say China needs right now. That is true for households and businesses, and for the government; low bond yields make government borrowing cheaper, making a growth-friendly fiscal expansion less costly.

It also isn’t clear why the PBOC feels it needs to intervene now, instead of just stepping in to buy bonds if and when yields rise too fast, some economists say. The Bank of England, for instance, bought billions of pounds of U.K. government bonds in late 2022 to stem a rout when investors got spooked by the fiscal plans of then-Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics, said he thinks the motivation for the PBOC’s effort to tame the bond rally is mostly political. Leader Xi Jinping has said the PBOC ought to be buying and selling government bonds, and so it is responding to that instruction, he said. Though the economy probably needs more support, low long-term yields imply a degree of economic weakness that sits uncomfortably with Beijing.

“Politically, they don’t like the signal that it sends," he said.

