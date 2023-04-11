Exports push: From the grassroots to the World3 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 01:06 AM IST
- Among states, Gujarat alone accounts for one-third of overall exports, followed by Maharashtra with 16% share.
A core component of the new foreign trade policy announced last month is the focus on districts as export hubs. The aim is to promote exports at the district level and develop a so-called ‘grassroots trade ecosystem’. Thus, states and districts have been asked to earmark products with export potential—realized or unrealized—and enable their expansion. The objective is also to broaden the source base of India’s exports, which are currently lopsided.
