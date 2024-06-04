The dollar is at its strongest since the 1980s. Can it last?

Measured against other currencies, the greenback is still below the recent 2022 peak when an aggressive Federal Reserve was raising interest rates. But it remains historically expensive in inflation-adjusted terms—just 10% shy of the level at which Richard Nixon ended gold convertibility in 1971, for example, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements. It hasn’t been so consistently strong since the 1980s when the Fed was headed by Paul Volcker, the epitome of the hawkish central banker.