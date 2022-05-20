The International Monetary Fund expects China’s economic output to grow 4.4% this year, half last year’s rate and near projected growth of 3.7% in the U.S. If that forecast is right, it will be the closest the growth rates of the two countries have been since 1989, when China’s government violently cracked down on domestic protesters in Tiananmen Square. Economists at J.P. Morgan estimate the U.S. will grow faster than China in the current April-June quarter, another rare occurrence.