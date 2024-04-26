The dream of Fed rate cuts is slipping away
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Apr 2024, 09:05 AM IST
SummaryInvestors are backing away from expectations that the central bank can reduce rates in coming months, hitting markets.
Thursday’s report on economic activity delivered the latest in a series of rude awakenings to investors and Federal Reserve policymakers who have held their breath in anticipation that lower inflation would allow interest-rate cuts to begin in earnest this summer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less