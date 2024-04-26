The dream of Fed rate cuts is slipping away

The Fed targets 2% inflation over time. Officials have signaled since late last year they could begin lowering interest rates on the assumption that price growth would slow to around 2.5% later this year and reach 2% after that. The core PCE index rose at a 2% annualized rate in both the third and fourth quarters of last year, buoying optimism that the Fed might have finished its inflation battle without the hand-to-hand combat for which senior officials had braced themselves.