The British economist John Maynard Keynes once supposedly remarked: “Worldly wisdom teaches that it is better for (one’s) reputation to fail conventionally than to succeed unconventionally." Economists take this seriously and tend to move in a herd, forecasting what other economists are also forecasting and changing forecasts once other economists have started to do so.

As the second wave of covid-19 spreads in the country, economists have started trimming India’s expected economic growth in 2021-22. Nomura has downgraded its growth projection to 12.6% from the earlier 13.5%. JPMorgan says India will grow at 11% against 13% earlier.

This is hardly surprising given that as the disease spreads rapidly, economic activity is being negatively impacted—sending ripples across sectors as varied as auto, real estate, banking, and cinema. There will be second-order effects, too, which can’t be easily measured. Government tax collections will fall. Companies will try and cut down expenditure to maintain or drive-up profits, thus impacting the overall economy negatively. What will also make things difficult is the fact that inflation has been rising.

In fact, the warning signs are popping up all over the place. Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy shows that unemployment as of 31 March had stood at 6.52%. It has risen to 8.4% as of 18 April. HDFC Bank, the country’s most valuable bank, said that dishonoured cheques in April 2021 (as of 15 April) have gone up slightly due to medical emergencies, thanks to covid-19. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index, which tracks economic activity, as of 11 April fell to its lowest level since December.

The excess money in the banking system, or the total amount of money that banks park with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had stood at ₹3.8 trillion as of 31 March. It has since grown to ₹5.55 trillion as of 18 April, indicating that lending by banks is slowing down dramatically.

The second round of reverse-migration of workers from cities, particularly from Maharashtra, has already started. The state has been placed under a lockdown, which is not as stringent as last year’s event. As Kamal Nandi, business head & executive vice-president of Godrej Appliances, told the Hindu Business Line, with respect to Maharashtra: “About 25-30% of contractual labour has migrated back to their hometowns." Delhi has also been placed under a six-day lockdown, which has accentuated this trend.

Reverse migration has a lot of second-order effects—ranging from a fall in home rents to a negative impact on overall consumption. Further, the bad days are back for malls. The Shopping Centres Association of India said in a statement that malls across the country had recovered up to 90% of their business but have taken a beating once again in April. “The industry was clocking ₹15,000 crore in revenues per month… but with the local restrictions, almost 50% of the revenue has been slashed," the statement pointed out.

Malls being shut doesn’t just impact their revenue. It also impacts all kinds of other products, including the sales of high-end mobile phones, electronics (everything from TVs to laptops), clothes, etc. Most multiplexes operate inside malls. This has an impact on film releases. The release of Rohit Shetty’s much delayed Sooryavanshi, which was scheduled for release on 30 April, has been indefinitely postponed.

Due to the lockdown, automobile production in Maharashtra has been impacted. The Economic Times reports that most companies are operating their factories at 50-60% of the normal output, which could lead to losses of ₹100-120 crore per day. Maharashtra is home to a fourth of India’s total vehicle production capacity.

All the above points show that the negative economic impact of the second wave is already here. But there are even bigger impacts, which are likely to play out in the days to come.

Effects of WFH

One of the big fallouts of the pandemic has been the work from home phenomenon. This is likely to continue through a significant part of this year too. This has and will continue to dampen the demand for commercial real estate. As per real estate consultant, Cushman and Wakefield, the net leasing of office space during the period January to March 2021 fell by 48% to 3.58 million square feet.

With work from home continuing, the demand for commercial real estate is expected to be subdued through 2021-22 as well. Adhidev Chattopadhyay of ICICI Securities expects “a leasing pickup towards the end of September 2021 versus July 2021 earlier."

People working from home results in other second-order effects. It impacts off-role workers who keep office facilities running. The small shops around offices selling food will see a further collapse in business. People don’t need formal clothes, shoes, and so on. It’s not easy to measure these effects, but that doesn’t mean they don’t matter.

If offices that are already built can’t be leased out, there is no point in building new ones either. And that has an impact on the construction industry, which is a huge job creator. One story sold by real estate consultants over the last one year has been that with people working from home and children studying from home, families will require and thus also buy bigger homes.

While this might be true to some extent, the data doesn’t exactly back this conclusion. The total home loans outstanding with banks grew by ₹1.02 trillion between April 2020 to February 2021. This was 39.5% lower than the growth between April 2019 to February 2020. The steep fall tells us that just because people have a need for a bigger home, it doesn’t mean that they will go out and buy one, especially in these financially-difficult times.

All this will lead to an overall slowdown in the construction of real estate, leading to further reverse migration, as the construction industry won’t create as many jobs as it did in the past.

In 2020-21, people moving back to the villages were helped by the increased work provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The government had spent ₹1.12 trillion towards the scheme in 2020-21. The allocation in 2021-22 stands at a much lower ₹73,000 crores. Clearly, the government needs to increase allocation to this scheme.

Another sector that will face pressure because of the second wave is banking. Loan defaults will most likely shoot up. This comes when banks are yet to get around to declaring their non-performing assets or bad loans from the first round of covid-19. A Supreme Court stay had stopped banks from declaring bad loans which hadn’t been classified as bad loans as of 31 August 2020. Recently, the SC vacated the stay.

The ratings agency ICRA estimates that banks have accumulated bad loans worth ₹1.3 trillion between September and December 2020, which isn’t reflected in the overall bad loans number yet. The overall bad loans of banks had peaked at ₹10.36 trillion as of March 2018. As of December 2020, they stood at ₹7.57 trillion.

So, if we add ICRA’s estimate of bad loans which haven’t been declared, the bad loans would have stood at ₹8.87 trillion. Banks will start declaring these fresh bad loans when they declare the results for the period January to March 2021 over the next few weeks.

The bad loans that accumulate due to the ongoing second surge will only be declared once the results for the period July to September are published later this year. Any loan default which happens post 1 April will be categorised as a bad loan only after 90 days. The point being it will take some time for the accumulated stress in the banking system to fully come into public view.

Chances are that the bad loan quantum might cross ₹10 trillion a few months down the line, though on a much larger base of overall banking loans. This can push back the recovery of the sector by a year or two. It can also make things difficult for the government which has been planning to privatise public sector banks.

Small firms get squeezed

When the first wave of covid-19 broke out, the profit margin of many companies was expected to crash, and it did. Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy show that the operating profit (profit before tax) of listed entities—both financial and non-financial—fell by 64.4% and 67% during the periods January-March 2020 and April-June 2020, respectively.

Nevertheless, operating profits went up by 186.73% between July-September 2020. This did not happen on the back of an increase in the total income of these firms, which actually fell by 7.07%. What the companies managed to do well was cut their expenditure by 13.72% after July. This was a continuation of the 25.11% cut in expenses that companies had managed between April to June 2020. This hadn’t translated into a jump in profit because the total income had fallen at a much faster rate of 27.38%.

Expenses were cut by renegotiating contracts with suppliers and contractors. The increase in employee expenses was also minimal. While this benefitted the larger companies, it created grave problems for the smaller ones.

As Mahesh Vyas of CMIE wrote recently: “Larger companies have recovered in terms of sales growth, while smaller companies still see shrinking sales."

If larger companies use a similar strategy to boost profits during the coming months as well, smaller companies will continue to suffer. And they will have to in turn renegotiate contracts and rates with their suppliers, contractors and employees.

It is possible that the larger companies may demand longer repayment periods—in the process, making working capital management more difficult for the smaller companies. All in all, this will hurt the overall economy, but again, this is a fact that won’t get captured in data directly.

Many smaller businesses are already having trouble finding workers, thanks to the reverse migration. Further, as the Hindu Business Line reported: “Many small businessmen… have exhausted their savings and capital in dealing with the lockdown of last year and have no more capacity to borrow." Given this, the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have requested the central bank to extend the micro, small and medium enterprises restructuring scheme at least until March 2022.

The interesting thing is that the overall bank lending to micro and small businesses has actually remained flat for nearly 5 years. It has grown by just ₹1,010 crore, or 0.27%, to a little under ₹3.77 trillion during this period.

Do note that this is the state of affairs despite the government repeatedly talking about the importance of bank lending to small businesses.

Inflation worries

Inflation worries are also back, with inflation as measured by the wholesale price index (WPI) at 7.39% in March 2021—the highest in 101 months. Some of this is likely to feed into retail inflation. Also, if supply chains break down once again as corona spreads, retail inflation will shoot up further.

The tax collections of the government will take a beating. This means that the RBI will try and maintain lower interest rates in order to help the government borrow more. With high inflation and low interest rates, savers are likely to be hurt as they had been in 2020-21.

All in all, things are not looking all that good for the economy as the second wave of covid-19 spreads through large swaths of the country. Nevertheless, even with all this, India’s economic growth for 2021-22 is likely to end up being in the high single digit at least, thanks to the base effect of the economy contracting in 2020-21.

Also, with the government now ready to buy vaccines from foreign manufacturers and those above the age of 18 being allowed to take a vaccine, more and more people are likely to get vaccinated in the months to come, as long as the supply part is sorted out without any undue hitch.

This should help build up immunity against the pandemic in the months to come. What also helps is the fact that the IMD has forecast a normal monsoon for this year, implying that agriculture growth will be robust.

Hence, as was the case in 2020-21, the second half of the current financial year will hopefully be better than the first half.

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.

