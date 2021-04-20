The economic cost of the second surge

The economic cost of the second surge10 min read . 10:33 PM IST
The return of lockdown is sending shock waves across multiple sectors. What’s in store for the economy?
The British economist John Maynard Keynes once supposedly remarked: “Worldly wisdom teaches that it is better for (one’s) reputation to fail conventionally than to succeed unconventionally." Economists take this seriously and tend to move in a herd, forecasting what other economists are also forecasting and changing forecasts once other economists have started to do so.
As the second wave of covid-19 spreads in the country, economists have started trimming India’s expected economic growth in 2021-22. Nomura has downgraded its growth projection to 12.6% from the earlier 13.5%. JPMorgan says India will grow at 11% against 13% earlier.
