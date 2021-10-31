The economic glass is half full

Politicians have been in a hurry to declare that India’s economy has recovered from the aftershocks of the covid-19 pandemic and is gradually getting back on track. “I’m happy to see recovery; at this stage we want to have very positive signs from all segments," Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Hindustan Times in an interview in September. This projection of confidence stems from the political need to declare victory quickly and also feed into the general feel good that manages to establish itself every year, as the festival season peaks with Diwali. Feeding this narrative is a lot of economic data that does suggest an economic revival. But is a sustained revival around the corner? Or is it just a part of the economy—the very rich—who are doing well?