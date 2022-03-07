The economic well-being of India’s women, in five charts

The disparity is stark in compensation, too. The pay gap widens as women rise in their careers, shows research by Promila Agarwal, an associate professor at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Women at lower rungs earn 2.2% less than men, but the deficit rises to 6.1% at executive levels, showed Agarwal’s review of an analysis by salary data company Payscale. She suggested that companies need conscious effort to redesign compensation systems in a way that pay gaps can be checked if they widen due to biases and mindsets.