The economy could have a long case of long Covid

The World Health Organization has said long Covid is a condition in people who had Covid-19 three months previously, with symptoms such as severe fatigue and cognitive issues that last at least two months. Regardless of how one defines it, the numbers are daunting: Researchers who analyzed the records of Veterans Health Administration patients reckon that 4% to 7% of patients who have been infected with Covid-19 developed long Covid. That is actually on the low side of most recent estimates but, considering that the bulk of the U.S. population appears to have been infected, still translates into millions of sufferers.