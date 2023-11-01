The Economy Is Great. Why Are Americans in Such a Rotten Mood?

Still, you would expect Democrats and Republicans to balance each other out. And yet the national mood has worsened over time. The share of survey respondents saying the country is headed in the wrong direction topped 50% in the mid-2000s during former President George W. Bush’s second term and hasn’t gone below since. President Biden’s approval ratings have, on average, been close to President Trump’s, and both are far below what either Bush or President Obamaaveraged in their first terms.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}