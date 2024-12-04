The economy is still inflated

There’s a big difference between the rate of inflation, which measures the percentage change in the prices of all goods and services, and the actual price level consumers currently pay, which is the accumulation of past inflation. The Fed focuses its attention on achieving its dual mandate of 2% inflation and maximum employment. Meanwhile, it has no strategy to address the fact that the compounding of past inflation has raised consumer prices dramatically: The consumer-price index is about 22% higher than its pre-pandemic level. This is higher than the 19% rise in the Fed’s favored personal-consumption-expenditure price index, but the latter measure understates the increases in consumers’ out-of-pocket expenses by including items financed by third-party payers, such as Medicare, Medicaid and employer-provided health insurance.