'The elephant in India is the monsoon': MPC's Dr Michael Patra on current spike in India's headline inflation
‘’The elephant in India is the monsoon, with August shortfalls rendering the outlook uncertain in the shadow of El Niño effects even as Indian Ocean dipole conditions are turning positive,'' said the MPC member in the latest MPC minutes.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, in which the central bank's Deputy Governor Dr Michael Debabrata Patra highlighted that India faces the onslaught of overlapping localised supply shocks, which are causing price-sensitive food items in the consumer price index (CPI) to spike and push up headline inflation.