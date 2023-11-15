The Elusive Soft Landing Is Coming Into View
David Harrison , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Nov 2023, 12:37 PM IST
SummaryThe inflation news has been better than expected and there’s still no sign of recession, but are lengthening spells of unemployment a warning sign?
The U.S. economy is approaching what most economists had thought either unlikely or impossible: inflation returning to its prepandemic norm without a recession or even much economic weakness, a so-called soft landing.
