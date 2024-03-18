The End of Japan’s Negative Rates Will Be a Slow-Moving Tsunami
SummaryThe long-term effects of positive rates could be profound—on everything from mortgage rates to U.S. government finances.
Japan’s stocks have reached levels that haven’t been seen for 34 years. The country is likely to hit another milestone soon: its central bank could raise interest rates for the first time in 17 years as soon as Tuesday.
