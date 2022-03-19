The end of zero: Prepare for a world with higher rates

Consider: Even though the current yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield—the backbone of long-term borrowing costs around the world—has risen to 2.19% from 1.37% over the past six months, that only brings it to around its average level over the past decade. If it were to move to the average of 4.6% it carried in the 2000s up to the start of the 2008-09 financial crisis, interest payments on many loans could more than double. In the latter half of the 1990s it averaged 6.1%—a level which was perceived as very low at the time but which now seems onerous.