The EU’s response to Donald Trump’s tariffs could be stinging
The Economist 6 min read 09 Apr 2025, 09:12 PM IST
Summary
- What the EU will say in response to Donald Trump’s tariff rampage is still being negotiated. It is far from the hardest-hit victim of the tariffs that America has implemented as of April 9th: the EU’s rate is now set at 20%, far below China’s 104% or Vietnam’s 46%.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“She scolded me for half an hour, saying I was a complete idiot," quipped Robert Fico, Slovakia’s prime minister, on March 31st. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, had just called to chastise him for speaking bilaterally with the Trump administration about trade and tariffs. He had violated the first rule of the European Union’s trade-fight club: you, national leader, do not talk about trade. The EU speaks with one voice.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less