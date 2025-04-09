The EU’s response to Donald Trump’s tariffs could be stinging

The EU now has an unusual opportunity to forego protectionism and become the chief global champion of free trade. Unfortunately, it will probably not seize it. Instead Europe wants to erect barriers to stop global overproduction from washing up on its shores as America’s market closes. Ms von der Leyen made this clear in a call on April 8th with Li Qiang, China’s prime minister. This would be the perfect moment to lower Europe’s absurd tariffs on agricultural imports, but that is not being discussed. Many officials say they want more trade agreements; France is taking another look at the deal reached in December between the EU and Mercosur, a South American trading bloc, which it had refused to sign. But the bloc has yet to consider bolder moves, such as applying to join the 12-member CPTPP, the Asia-oriented trade agreement that succeeded the Trans-Pacific Partnership after America dropped out during Mr Trump’s first term.