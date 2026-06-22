From village adulteration to organized food crime: The evolution of India’s fake milk industry

In February, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials busted a ‘synthetic milk’ manufacturing unit in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district. They found that the unit was using a combination of detergent, urea, caustic soda, whey, refined palm and soybean oil, as well as skimmed milk powder to manufacture ‘synthetic milk’—the adulterated kind, not lab-grown, animal-free dairy, which is a genuine business (the lab variety is, however, not recognized as a category of milk under India’s food safety regulations).
Officials alleged that about 300 litres of normal milk were being used to produce between 1,700 litres and 1,800 litres of imitation milk every day in Sabarkantha. The so-called synthetic product was reportedly packed in pouches and distributed as milk and buttermilk across parts of Sabarkantha and Mehsana districts.
The economics of the operation revealed how lucrative modern milk adulteration has become, leaving investigators shocked. More alarming was the allegation that the unit had been operating for nearly five years, distributing milk and buttermilk across districts.
Investigations and raids conducted between 2025 and 2026 across Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and the Delhi-National Capital region uncovered networks allegedly involved in the manufacture and distribution of fake milk, paneer, ghee and other food products.
For decades, Indians believed they knew how to identify adulterated milk. If milk produced too much froth when shaken, it was suspected to contain detergent. If a few drops of iodine turned it blue, starch was likely present. If milk flowed too quickly down a slanted surface, it was likely diluted with water. These simple tests were widely known in villages and towns, giving consumers confidence that they could identify adulterated milk.
But the conventional methods used by consumers to detect adulteration are becoming less effective as adulterators have become smarter, as in Sabarkantha, and are creating products that closely resemble genuine milk in appearance, taste and even basic laboratory parameters.
The shift marks the industrialization of food fraud in India, the world’s largest producer and consumer of milk. National production reached 248 million tonnes (mt) in FY26, broadly unchanged from the previous year, according to data from the department of animal husbandry and dairying.