The false promise of green jobs
Summary
- Modern industrial policy has a tension at its heart
“When I think climate, I think jobs—good-paying, union jobs," proclaims Joe Biden, America’s president. Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, says that her “Green Deal" offers a “healthy planet" for future generations, as well as “decent jobs and a solemn promise to leave no one behind". Sir Keir Starmer, Britain’s probable next prime minister, promises to back “a new energy company that will harness clean British power for good British jobs". The state will intervene. The planet will be saved. Jobs will come. And they will be good.