The Fed aims to repeat Greenspan’s 1990s masterpiece
Summary
- The 1995 cuts helped lay the groundwork for a soft landing and the late ’90s boom years.
The Federal Reserve famously guided the economy to a soft landing in 1995, paving the way for the economic boom that followed. Can it do so again? With Wednesday’s sizable rate cut, it is off to a good start.
