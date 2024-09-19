The Fed aims to repeat Greenspan’s 1990s masterpiece

The relative stance of policy is tighter as well. As TS Lombard economist Dario Perkins observed in a note this week, Greenspan had argued around 1995 that the so-called “neutral rate" was just three-quarters of a point below where the Fed was in June of that year. This is essentially the theoretical rate of interest that the Fed believes allows employment to be as high as possible while inflation is within target range. Three quarter-point cuts turned out to be just what the doctor ordered for the economy at the time.