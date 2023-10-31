The Fed Can Wait

One thing policy makers will need to confront is that the economic projections they released following their September meeting look as if they probably will be wrong. The median forecast called for fourth-quarter GDP to be 2.1% above its year-earlier level. For that to happen, GDP would need to contract at a 0.7% annual rate in the fourth quarter. The median forecast also called for fourth-quarter core prices to be up 3.7% from a year earlier. For that to happen, inflation readings would need to reaccelerate.

