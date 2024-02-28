The Fed Contrarian Who Saw the Soft Landing Coming
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Feb 2024, 04:38 PM IST
SummaryThe influence of Christopher Waller, a Trump appointee, rises as he challenges economic orthodoxy.
Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller laid out a novel economic framework two years ago showing how the central bank could bring inflation back to its 2% target without the usual jump in unemployment, stirring furious pushback from economic heavyweights.
