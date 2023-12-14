The Fed gives in to the clamour for looser money

Yet inflation is not at the Fed’s 2% target yet, and there is a significant danger that it will soon stop falling. The labour market continues to look too hot. Although the number of job vacancies has fallen, employers created 199,000 jobs in November, more than double the long-term growth in the labour force, helping push the unemployment rate down to 3.7%. Wages continue to grow at a rate that is too fast to be consistent with inflation of 2%, even after accounting for productivity growth. Consumers are spending plentifully. Output is 7.4% above its pre-pandemic level—and, astonishingly, less than 2% shy of its 2015-19 trend. The economy does not much look like it needs a helping hand from the Fed.

