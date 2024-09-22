The Fed is flying blind. Investors don’t seem to care.

The cynic in me supports the idea of ignoring the central bank’s own prognostications, since it is terrible at predicting what it will do. Just this year the median policymaker’s rate forecast has swung from predicting three (normal quarter-point) rate cuts by the end of this year, down to one in its dot plot three months ago, and now back up to four, including last week’s double. Why should investors think this particular prediction is the right one?