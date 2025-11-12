The Fed is increasingly torn over a December rate cut
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 12 Nov 2025, 09:38 pm IST
Summary
As data went dark from the government shutdown, inflation hawks pushed to pause rate cuts at a contentious October meeting. The divide might not end soon.
The path for interest-rate cuts has been clouded by an emerging split within the central bank with little precedent during Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s nearly eight-year tenure.
