The Fed is looking for signals from job market. Amazon may have sent a message.
Summary
Big jobs cuts at the online retailer offer a glimpse into the future.
The Federal Reserve is plotting its interest-rate path for the rest of the year, and into 2026, with little official data to set its course by since the federal government shutdown began nearly a month ago.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story