The Fed is trying—again—to size up Trump
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Dec 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Summary
- Heading into a new year with a new administration, policymakers project fewer cuts and somewhat more stubborn inflation.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is walking an old tightrope into 2025: He is trying to avoid appearing confrontational with Donald Trump, even though some of his colleagues are signaling unease that the president-elect’s policies might rekindle inflationary pressures.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less