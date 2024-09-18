The Fed isn’t first to cut rates, but it is the signal other central banks want
Paul Hannon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Sep 2024, 03:23 PM IST
SummaryPolicymakers in the U.K., eurozone and Canada have already cut rates. But India, South Korea and others are, essentially, waiting for the Fed.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Federal Reserve’s expected rate cut Wednesday will sound the all-clear for overseas central banks that are also concerned about their domestic economic growth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less