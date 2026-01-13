The Fed isn’t out of the woods yet. A bigger test is coming.

The odds look to be in Cook’s favor. But the important question isn’t whether she wins the case, but how strong of a message on constraining presidential Fed firings the court will make in its decision. What if they acknowledge the president can fire for cause, but simply argue that infractions must occur when a governor is in office? What if Cook wins only because she wasn’t given due process in her firing? Both rulings are bad for markets—Trump would retain the power to fire other governors.