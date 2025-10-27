The Fed may lower rates slower than markets are expecting in 2026
Nicole Goodkind , Barrons 5 min read 27 Oct 2025, 01:07 pm IST
Summary
Traders are betting on a smooth series of interest-rate cuts, but Fed officials are signaling slower cuts with long pauses in between them.
Financial markets have already written the script for 2026: The Federal Reserve will deliver a smooth series of interest-rate cuts, bringing relief to investors who have endured the most aggressive tightening cycle in decades.
