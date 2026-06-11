U.S. inflation has exceeded the Federal Reserve’s 2% annual target for more than five years and did so again in May, rising 4.2% on an annual basis, as measured by the consumer price index. Similarly, economists expect the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, to top 4% year to year when the Bureau of Economic Analysis reports the May reading later this month.
The Fed must stick to its 2% inflation target. It won’t be easy.
SummaryInflation has run above the Federal Reserve’s annual target for more than five years. The status quo threatens the Fed’s credibility and consumer spending.
U.S. inflation has exceeded the Federal Reserve’s 2% annual target for more than five years and did so again in May, rising 4.2% on an annual basis, as measured by the consumer price index. Similarly, economists expect the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, to top 4% year to year when the Bureau of Economic Analysis reports the May reading later this month.
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