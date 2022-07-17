The Fed needs to rewrite its playbook
- The bad side of Fed communications helped get us into this inflationary mess in the first place
When the Fed talks, the market listens. The trouble is that Federal Reserve officials talk too much. It’s time for them to stop giving guidance and focus on making sure investors understand how policy makers respond to economic developments.
The good side of Fed communications was on show Wednesday. Inflation came in even hotter than expected, and traders shifted from thinking that there was almost no chance of a rate rise of a full percentage point at policy makers’ next meeting to thinking it was 50-50 that it will be that big, for the first time since 1984. Investors have understood the Fed’s desire to curb inflation and so are less likely to be shocked by its decision the week after next.
But it is the bad side of Fed communications that helped get us into this inflationary mess in the first place. What economists insist on calling forward guidance (what other sort of guidance is there?) contributed to keeping rates too low for too long as price pressures were building. Its latest guidance could now tie the Fed into keeping rates too high even if it thinks a recession will, as is usual, remove the inflationary threat.
There are two decent reasons for Fed communications, aside from basic democratic accountability. The first is to avoid creating more volatility than is justified by the economic fundamentals. If investors and executives understand what they call the Fed’s reaction function, they can make their own economic forecasts, and then work out where the Fed will set rates if the forecasts turn out right. The economy might still produce nasty surprises, but at least the monetary policy that follows should be well understood in advance.
The second is to manipulate long-term borrowing costs as part of monetary policy. In the wake of the financial crisis of 2008-2009, Fed rates hit zero, so to ease further it wanted lower bond yields. It bought $5 trillion of Treasurys to push down yields, and forward guidance offered extra support. By telling investors that it would keep the fed-funds rate low for a long time—sometimes specifying the year—it helped hold down the long-term bond yield.
The first reason is sensible enough, even if it sometimes results in an illusion of precision. But the second reason has run out of road. Forward guidance has a short and inglorious history, and it’s time to stop.
It is worth running through a few of the missteps. These came almost immediately after the financial crisis. The Bank of Canada promised in April 2009 to keep rates at the lower bound until the end of the second quarter of 2010, but ditched the guidance and raised rates a month before the deadline. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was dubbed the “unreliable boyfriend" by a British member of parliament after forward guidance was repeatedly changed.
His successor Andrew Bailey last year repeatedly signaled a rate rise, only to fail to deliver—prompting exactly the sort of extreme volatility in bonds and the currency that central bank communication is meant to avoid.
Most important was the Fed’s postpandemic guidance that rates would stay on the floor until the U.S. had both maximum employment and inflation on track to be moderately above its 2% target. In December 2021, with unemployment running close to half-century lows, more vacancies than job seekers and inflation at 7%, the Fed was still waiting for the labor market to reach its goal, keeping rates at zero and buying bonds.
Donald Kohn, a former Fed vice chair now at the Brookings Institution, says the Fed got it wrong, but defends the principle of guidance.
“The forward guidance they gave before was not well conceived," he says. “But that doesn’t mean forward guidance is wrong, it just means that particular forward guidance froze them in place for longer than was wise."
The problem is that pretty much any guidance that makes a difference has this problem. It is designed to push markets away from what they naturally assume the central bank will do—in other words, to believe that the Fed will run a policy that would otherwise be viewed as too loose or too tight. Eventually the Fed will face a choice of risking its credibility by breaking the guidance or risking damage to the economy by sticking to it.
Having damaged the economy with too much inflation in part thanks to the last lot of guidance, the Fed now risks the opposite problem with its latest guidance. As well as raising rates, Chairman Jerome Powellmade clear that the Fed would keep tightening until a series of inflation figures shows price rises slowing. But inflation typically peaks at the start of recession or even later—a time when the Fed would normally be looking ahead to the slowing economy and cutting rates.
The hawkish guidance pushed up bond yields, roping in the markets to help the Fed slow the economy. The risk now is that forward guidance ties the Fed’s hands again. Even if it becomes clear that a recession will solve the inflation problem, the Fed is stuck with its promise to wait for it to actually happen.
The Fed is risking its credibility and the economy with poor guidance. If it hits zero rates again, guidance may be useful. Until then, it should shelve the policy and be more enigmatic, or follow the practice of former chairman Alan Greenspan and be downright cryptic.
