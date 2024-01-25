The Fed risks getting caught up in politics, whatever it does

Transcripts of past meetings show that is kind of true. The Fed has spent a lot of time discussing politics in election years—but not, at least according to its public records, because it wanted to influence the result. Instead, uncertainty about elections was discussed as a possible reason for subdued consumer sentiment. The winner mattered as the outcome might have led to euphoric household spending, at least by half the voters. Policymakers also spent time before several past elections worrying that whoever won, politicians would keep spending more than they should. Politics affects the economy, so it has to matter to the Fed.