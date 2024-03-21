The Fed’s conundrum: Interest rates are both too high—and too low
Justin Lahart , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Mar 2024, 03:29 PM IST
SummaryShort-term rates are sharply higher. Long-term rates are steadier. What’s a central bank to do?
The Federal Reserve is still aiming to lower interest rates later this year, and for many U.S. households and small businesses those rate cuts can’t come soon enough. But for big companies able to tap the corporate bond market, and for investors riding a rising stock market, relief from the Fed doesn’t seem all that necessary.
