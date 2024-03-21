The Fed’s conundrum: Interest rates are both too high—and too low

Investors don’t just seem to think that the Fed will be able to bring inflation under control, but that it will do so without sending the economy into a recession, and that is being reflected in low corporate bond yields and a soaring stock market. The difference, or spread, between Treasury and corporate bond yields is narrower than at nearly any time during the decade before the pandemic. Stocks have been logging new highs, and the S&P 500 is up by more than 30% from a year ago.