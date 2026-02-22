The Fed’s hawkish turn poses problems for Warsh. What it means for rates.
Summary
Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Fed chair, wants to lower interest rates. Most Fed officials believe rates are well positioned, given inflation.
Every incoming Federal Reserve chair inherits an economy. Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s pick to next run the central bank, will also inherit a conflict.
