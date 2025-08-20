Investors don’t have to wait until Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday for clues about the central bank’s next move.

The minutes for the July meeting of the Fed’s policymaking arm, the Federal Open Market Committee, are due out Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET—and may offer an early read on whether officials will cut rates in September.

The July meeting was notable for the first dual dissent from sitting Fed governors in more than three decades: Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller voted to cut rates by a quarter point, instead of keeping them steady in the 4.25-4.5% range. The 9-2 vote marked the first time since 1993 that multiple governors broke with the majority.

Both Bowman and Waller have since defended their positions in separate statements. Waller said he favors gradual rate cuts of up to 1.5 percentage points, arguing the “wait and see approach is overly cautious" and risks leaving policy “behind the curve." Bowman said tariff-driven price increases are a one-off shock that shouldn’t prevent easing.

Powell, in his post-meeting press conference, described their arguments as strong and logical.

“This was quite a good meeting all around the table," he said. “People thought carefully about this and put their positions out there."

The minutes may reveal how other officials responded to the dissenters and provide more detail on the committee’s views about inflation, tariffs, and a weakening labor market. Investors are pricing in an 85% chance of a September cut, down from nearly 100% earlier this month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

July’s dissents come amid sustained pressure from President Donald Trump, who has called for substantial rate cuts while criticizing Powell’s leadership. Powell, who Trump appointed chair during his first presidential term, has said he is waiting to see the impact of tariffs on inflation, meanwhile, and plans to complete his term as chair, which expires in May 2026. Both Bowman and Waller are Trump appointees—and are seen as potential successors.

Pantheon analysts said the minutes “might reveal further clues on how the [Fed] was thinking about balancing the competing risks to employment and inflation, and whether any other [Fed] members were sympathetic to Governors Waller and Bowman’s view that rate cuts already were appropriate."

The next FOMC meeting will take place Sept. 16-17.

Write to Nicole Goodkind at nicole.goodkind@barrons.com